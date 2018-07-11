play
Last updated at 15:15

The heroes of the Thai cave rescue

Soldiers relaying electric cables into the cave systemAFP/Getty

On Tuesday, the final members of the Wild Boars football team and their coach were rescued from the Thai caves where they were trapped - and ended an incredible rescue mission that lasted 17 days.

More than 90 divers helped with the rescue as well as many other volunteers.

Since then, tales of bravery and heroism from people involved in the rescue have started to come out.

Here are some of the heroes who took part in the rescue mission.

Saman Gunan
Saman Gunan lost consciousness during the return part of the dive and diedAOT Bike Club

Saman Gunan was a retired Thai navy diver who was volunteering in the rescue efforts.

He sadly died on his way out of the caves, where he had been delivering air tanks on 6 July.

His wife told the BBC: "He's been praised as a hero because of who he was. He loved helping others, doing charity work and getting things done."

Lots of people have called him a hero, for selflessly helping with the rescue.

John Volanthen and Richard Stanton
Photo of the Thai boys when divers first found themAFP/Royal Thai Navy
John Volanthen and Richard Stanton were the first to find the boys

The first people to find the 12 boys and their coach were British divers John Volanthen and Richard Stanton.

They discovered the group on a ledge surrounded by water after nine days trapped underground.

The expert divers were called in by Thai authorities, along with another British caving expert, Robert Harper.

Pak Loharnshoon and the Thai Navy Seals
The last of the rescuers - one doctor and three divers, all part of the Thai Navy Seals - give thumbs up after leaving the cave systemFacebook/Thai Navy Seals
The last to leave the Tham Luang caves were three divers and a medic - all Thai Navy Seals

Pak Loharnshoon is a doctor with the Thai Navy Seals, who, along with three others, volunteered to stay with the boys after they were found underground a week ago.

The four Thai Navy Seals were the last to leave the cave on Tuesday evening.

The Navy Seals unit was led by Rear Admiral Arpakorn Yuukongkaew.

Richard Harris
Richard HarrisOZTEK/RICHARD HARRIS
Dr Richard Harris spent three days underground with the young Thais and their coach

Dr Harris, from Australia, is a specialist doctor and diver.

He examined the boys in the cave and decided when they were well enough to be rescued.

Dr Harris was supposed to be on holiday at the time of the rescue, but cancelled it to come to the aid of the Wild Boars football team.

Assistant coach Ekapol Chantawong
Group of teenage boys with coachFacebook/ekatol

Coach Ake, as he is known, is the assistant coach who was with the 12 boys in the caves, and was the last person to be rescued.

In his letter when he was trapped, Ake apologised to the parents for taking the boys into the cave network, but several parents replied to say they did not blame him.

"I promise I will take care of the kids as best as I can," Ake wrote.

Ake spent several years as a Buddhist monk and it is reported that he helped keep the boys calm using meditation.

Comments

  • View all (4)

  • Comment number 4. Posted by turquiosepopcorndoggy

    8 hours ago
    So glad they are out!

  • Comment number 3. Posted by U17040879

    11 Jul 2018 19:27
    poor boys

  • Comment number 2. Posted by U16795093

    11 Jul 2018 17:43
    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

  • Comment number 1. Posted by U17053442

    11 Jul 2018 16:39
    I'm so glad the boys and coach are out! My mum was LITERALLY biting her fingernails off!!!!!

