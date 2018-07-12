World Cup: England knocked out after loss to Croatia

Reuters

England fans will know how Dele Alli, Jamie Vardy and the rest of the squad feels.

The Three Lions have failed to make it through to the final of the World Cup after losing 2-1 to Croatia on Wednesday night.

It was a rollercoaster, with England going 1-0 up within the first five minutes thanks to Kieran Trippier but Croatia clawed one back in the second half.

In extra time Croatia took the lead and it finished 2-1. They will now go on to play France in the World Cup final on Sunday.

But England Manager Gareth Southgate has said he's proud of what they've achieved and that his young players could hold their head up high.

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

England still have another game to play. They'll take on Belgium on Saturday to decide who finishes third and fourth.

The dream is over! England are OUT of the World Cup

Let us know what you thought of the game. Did you watch it? How do you feel about how England have done?

Leave us a comment below or send in your messages to newsroundcomments@bbc.co.uk