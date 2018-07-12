play
Last updated at 06:24

World Cup: England knocked out after loss to Croatia

Gareth Southgate and Dele Alli standing together after England's World Cup lossReuters

England fans will know how Dele Alli, Jamie Vardy and the rest of the squad feels.

The Three Lions have failed to make it through to the final of the World Cup after losing 2-1 to Croatia on Wednesday night.

It was a rollercoaster, with England going 1-0 up within the first five minutes thanks to Kieran Trippier but Croatia clawed one back in the second half.

In extra time Croatia took the lead and it finished 2-1. They will now go on to play France in the World Cup final on Sunday.

But England Manager Gareth Southgate has said he's proud of what they've achieved and that his young players could hold their head up high.

England still have another game to play. They'll take on Belgium on Saturday to decide who finishes third and fourth.

The dream is over! England are OUT of the World Cup

Let us know what you thought of the game. Did you watch it? How do you feel about how England have done?

Leave us a comment below or send in your messages to newsroundcomments@bbc.co.uk

Comments

  • Comment number 6. Posted by Funkypatterngirl

    12 minutes ago
    1. Jordan Pickford 2. Harry Maguire 3. Harry Kane

  • Comment number 5. Posted by U17035666

    30 minutes ago
    I'm Jordan Pickford

  • Comment number 4. Posted by turquiosepopcorndoggy

    38 minutes ago
    I got Harry Kane

  • Comment number 3. Posted by WhitePianoLemon

    6 hours ago
    We tried are best but its not a problem Football will come home again in 2022

  • Comment number 2. Posted by Official Newsround

    6 hours ago
    Daisy from Shrewsbury:

    Well done England. You played brilliantly but Croatia are just too good! I know just how all you players feel.😭

  • Comment number 1. Posted by turquiosepopcorndoggy

    9 hours ago
    We did brilliantly but Croatia r just so good! We played really well and I know just how the the players feel.💔😭

