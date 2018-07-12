Five facts about Rufus the hawk

He's one of the most recognisable faces at Wimbledon... and we're not talking about Roger Federer!

We mean Rufus the hawk! He works there every year, with his handler Imogen, to scare off pigeons in the courts.

He wakes up at five o'clock in the morning and is the first one on to Centre court.

So how does he manage to do such a good job? Check out our video to learn 5 facts about Rufus.

