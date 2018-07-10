Thailand cave rescue: How did the boys get out?

There's relief and joy in Thailand following the rescue of 12 boys and their football coach, who'd been trapped in a flooded cave system for more than two weeks.

The final group - four youngsters and the trainer - were escorted to the surface by Thai military divers, and then taken to hospital.

Eight others brought to safety on Sunday and Monday are also recovering in hospital.

All the rescuers are now out as well.

