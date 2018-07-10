play
Watch Newsround
Last updated at 15:07

Thailand cave rescue: How did the boys get out?

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

There's relief and joy in Thailand following the rescue of 12 boys and their football coach, who'd been trapped in a flooded cave system for more than two weeks.

The final group - four youngsters and the trainer - were escorted to the surface by Thai military divers, and then taken to hospital.

Eight others brought to safety on Sunday and Monday are also recovering in hospital.

All the rescuers are now out as well.

Watch Martin explain what's been happening.

More like this

Onlookers at the junction in front of Chiangrai Prachanukroh Hospital watch and cheer as ambulances transport the last rescued schoolboys and their coach from a helipad nearby

Thailand cave rescue: 12 boys and their coach rescued

Rescue teams in Thailand cave

Thailand cave rescue: What's the story?

upset

Advice if you're upset by the news

Top Stories

Onlookers at the junction in front of Chiangrai Prachanukroh Hospital watch and cheer as ambulances transport the last rescued schoolboys and their coach from a helipad nearby

All 12 boys rescued from Thailand cave

One of the videos of Three Lions
play
1:54

The internet has fallen in love with the Three Lions

Young England fan

We want your messages for the England team

Newsround Home