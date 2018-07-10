play
Watch Newsround
Last updated at 13:35

World Cup: 'It's Coming Home' inspires memes on social media

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

Three Lions is expected to reach number one in the UK charts on Friday after a massive spike in streams and downloads over the last few days.

According to the Official Charts Company, it has taken a 30% lead over George Ezra's Shotgun, which is currently in top spot.

George has even urged people to download Three Lions and get it to number one!

The song was written as a football anthem for Euro '96 by two comedians, Frank Skinner and David Baddiel (who you might know as the author of The Parent Agency and The Person Controller), and a band called the Lightning Seeds.

Now, it is all over social media as people make their own versions of the hit to celebrate England's World Cup success so far.

You can find out more about the lyrics of the song here.

More like this

Fans holding a sign saying 'It's coming home'

World Cup: What is 'It's coming home' all about?!

ss
image

Five fun facts about England's World Cup campaign

d
image

World Cup: Five times England wowed their fans!

Top Stories

Onlookers at the junction in front of Chiangrai Prachanukroh Hospital watch and cheer as ambulances transport the last rescued schoolboys and their coach from a helipad nearby

All 12 boys rescued from Thailand cave

Young England fan

We want your messages for the England team

Louis Tomlinson

Is Louis Tomlinson the new X Factor judge?

Newsround Home