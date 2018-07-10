World Cup: Send us good luck messages for the England team!

Getty Images
The men's England football team has reached its first World Cup semi-final since 1990.
The players will take on Croatia at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, on Wednesday.
This is only the third time the England side has reached the final four in the competition. Manager Gareth Southgate has described it as an "incredible feeling".
If - IF - they win on Wednesday night, it will be the first time that the team has reached the final of the World Cup since winning the whole tournament back in 1966.
Needless to say, the country is getting very excited about it, and we want you to send us your good luck messages for the team!
Leave us a comment below.
Comment number 19. Posted by HarryKane10isthebest
Comment number 18. Posted by TwilightSparkle
Comment number 17. Posted by mint choc chip cookie
Remember everyone is cheering you on!
Comment number 16. Posted by U17072171
Come on England.
Comment number 15. Posted by U17072166
Comment number 14. Posted by Sparkly Potter Penguin
From Poppy x
Comment number 13. Posted by U17072083
Go England go!
We hope a lot of people go and support you in the stadium.
We're very proud of you!
We wish you lots of luck and we hope you win 6-0!
Comment number 12. Posted by U17065375
Comment number 11. Posted by U17072101
[Personal details removed by Moderator]
Comment number 10. Posted by U17072070
Well done for getting this far!
C'mon England, you can do this!
It's coming home!
Please win the world cup!
You can make it to the final!
Make some history!
Bring it home!
We are cheering and supporting you!
From Badgers Class
[Personal details removed by Moderator]