Last updated at 06:55

World Cup: Send us good luck messages for the England team!



The men's England football team has reached its first World Cup semi-final since 1990.

The players will take on Croatia at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, on Wednesday.

This is only the third time the England side has reached the final four in the competition. Manager Gareth Southgate has described it as an "incredible feeling".

If - IF - they win on Wednesday night, it will be the first time that the team has reached the final of the World Cup since winning the whole tournament back in 1966.

Needless to say, the country is getting very excited about it, and we want you to send us your good luck messages for the team!

  • Comment number 19. Posted by HarryKane10isthebest

    40 minutes ago
    England are great!!! Cmon! We Have Great Players! Come on!

  • Comment number 18. Posted by TwilightSparkle

    1 hour ago
    We are gonna win; even if we don’t we will win in our hearts. Well done for coming this far; you have trained to win so you derserve to win. When we do win, England will be know for the best at football and that is because for each and every one of you. If we don’t win that is still good because then we know what we have to do next time. Remember have fun and be happy. The other teams may be good but they don’t derserve to win but you do. ENGLAND we will WIN!!!

  • Comment number 17. Posted by mint choc chip cookie

    1 hour ago
    Go England!
    Remember everyone is cheering you on!

  • Comment number 16. Posted by U17072171

    1 hour ago
    Good luck boys. I really hope you win you deserve it.
    Come on England.

  • Comment number 15. Posted by U17072166

    1 hour ago
    Good luck England, you've come so far, you'll do great.. make us proud!

  • Comment number 14. Posted by Sparkly Potter Penguin

    1 hour ago
    C’mon England! Good Luck! Let’s hope that we win the World 🌍 Cup .
    From Poppy x

  • Comment number 13. Posted by U17072083

    2 hours ago
    From 3K:

    Go England go!
    We hope a lot of people go and support you in the stadium.
    We're very proud of you!
    We wish you lots of luck and we hope you win 6-0!

  • Comment number 12. Posted by U17065375

    2 hours ago
    All I can say is I wish our boys the best of luck. Let’s bring it home! Going to be watching you!

  • Comment number 11. Posted by U17072101

    3 hours ago
    It's definitely coming home! 52 years is too long! We have never seen England win and neither has our teacher so come on, we know you can do it! We are proud of everything you have done so far but we want 2 stars on our England shirts from now on. Good luck and keep going on. Never give up! Come on Harry Kane, get it in! We can't wait to watch us win, from 3W

    [Personal details removed by Moderator]

  • Comment number 10. Posted by U17072070

    3 hours ago
    Good luck England!

    Well done for getting this far!

    C'mon England, you can do this!

    It's coming home!

    Please win the world cup!

    You can make it to the final!

    Make some history!

    Bring it home!

    We are cheering and supporting you!

    From Badgers Class

    [Personal details removed by Moderator]

