World Cup: Send us good luck messages for the England team!

Getty Images

The men's England football team has reached its first World Cup semi-final since 1990.

The players will take on Croatia at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, on Wednesday.

This is only the third time the England side has reached the final four in the competition. Manager Gareth Southgate has described it as an "incredible feeling".

If - IF - they win on Wednesday night, it will be the first time that the team has reached the final of the World Cup since winning the whole tournament back in 1966.

Needless to say, the country is getting very excited about it, and we want you to send us your good luck messages for the team!

Leave us a comment below.