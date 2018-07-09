play
Watch Newsround
Last updated at 16:33

Coo-ee Louis: Baby Prince christened

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

Prince Louis, who is fifth in line to the throne, has been christened in London.

He arrived alongside his family at St James's Palace wearing the same gown his siblings wore to their christenings.

It's the first time the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their three children have been seen together as a family of five.

The Queen and her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh were not able to attend the christening today.

More like this

The Duchess of Cambridge's beautiful pictures of Princess Charlotte with her baby brother

Cute photos of Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte released

Princess Charlotte's first day at nursery

Princess Charlotte's first day at nursery

Prince George of Cambridge

Prince George: The royal prince's top ten moments so far

Top Stories

Onlookers at the junction in front of Chiangrai Prachanukroh Hospital watch and cheer as ambulances transport the last rescued schoolboys and their coach from a helipad nearby

All 12 boys rescued from Thailand cave

One of the videos of Three Lions
play
1:54

The internet has fallen in love with the Three Lions

Young England fan

We want your messages for the England team

Newsround Home