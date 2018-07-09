Coo-ee Louis: Baby Prince christened

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.
Prince Louis, who is fifth in line to the throne, has been christened in London.
He arrived alongside his family at St James's Palace wearing the same gown his siblings wore to their christenings.
It's the first time the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their three children have been seen together as a family of five.
The Queen and her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh were not able to attend the christening today.