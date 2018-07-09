play
Last updated at 16:15

Starbucks: No more plastic straws in stores by 2020

A plastic straw is seen in a Starbucks drink on July 9, 2018 in Miami, Florida.Getty Images

Starbucks has announced that it will stop handing out single-use plastic straws at its 28,000 stores around the world.

The company says it will design a 'strawless lid' or find an alternative material to use by 2020.

The US company claim the move will mean one billion fewer straws are handed out. One billion!

However, straws are only part of the problem.

Takeaway coffee cups aren't easy to recycle - they contain a mixture of paper and plastic and have to go to a specialist recycling plant to be recycled.

In 2011, it was estimated that 2.5 billion coffee cups were thrown away each year and that figure is likely to be higher now, according to the BBC's Reality Check Team.

Some of the biggest sellers of coffee in the UK, including Costa and Starbucks, say they have started recycling coffee cups, but that's only if customers dispose of their takeaway cups in store.

Starbucks are trialling a 5p charge for customers who use a paper cup, rather than bring a reusable cup. The company plans to roll this out to every store in the UK.

What do you think about companies banning plastic straws? Let us know in the comments below.

Comments

  • View all (5)

  • Comment number 5. Posted by U17065375

    2 hours ago
    People like my elder sister will find this hard due to needs. I hope something else is found.

  • Comment number 4. Posted by U17071709

    11 hours ago
    YAY! The more places that do this then maybe we can eventually make the next generation better for the people that have to live in that world. Instead of tin foil or kitchen foil you can wrap food up in greese proof paper! That's what they did before tin foil!

  • Comment number 3. Posted by Hermione Granger

    9 Jul 2018 20:20
    Cool

  • Comment number 2. Posted by jelly_ferret

    9 Jul 2018 19:27
    So happy!

  • Comment number 1. Posted by sparkle platypus

    9 Jul 2018 18:07
    Starbucks I like your drinks and snacks basically everything about it! But I think you have made the right choice to be more eco friendly ...... be green 🤢 [that is meant to be a eco emoji ] LOL
    😹😂

