Brexit: What's going on?

Getty Images Boris Johnson has resigned from his job as Foreign Secretary

There's been a lot of drama in the government over the last few days!

On Sunday night, David Davis, the minister in charge of Britain leaving the European Union resigned, and on Monday Boris Johnson resigned as Foreign Secretary.

This means they will just be MPs, no longer part of the Cabinet - that's group of ministers that helps the Prime Minister run the country.

Their resignations come just after the Prime Minister, Theresa May, announced her plan on how she wanted to negotiate Britain's exit from the European Union, aka Brexit.

What has happened?

On Friday 6th July , the Prime Minister and her cabinet had a really important meeting where they decided what they wanted an agreement about leaving the European Union to look like.

Lot of politicians, in both main parties and even inside the Cabinet have very different views on how it should happen.

PA Here are some of the Cabinet meeting at Chequers on Friday

The meeting lasted twelve hours, and the BBC's political experts said afterwards the most important decision was made by the Prime Minister, who had "picked a side".

It seemed that Theresa May had decided she wanted the UK to have a closer relationship with the EU than many of her colleagues did.

Now some of her colleagues have decided they don't agree with the Prime Minister's decision and don't want to be part of her government any more.

What's Brexit? On 23 June 2016, the UK made a historic decision. It voted to leave the European Union (EU). More than 33 million adults voted. Around 52% of them chose to leave the group of 28 countries, while 48% wanted to stay in it. The UK has been a member of the EU for more than 40 years, so this was an extremely important moment. The European Union in 60 seconds

Why is this important?

Ministers disagreeing with her makes for a very awkward and difficult situation for the Prime Minister.

Just as Mr Johnson resigned, Mrs May was scheduled to go to Parliament and tell MPs about the plans they'd all agreed to on Friday.

Getty Images Theresa May in Parliament

Also some Conservative MPs who disagree with the Prime Minister have been making public statements about it. That's unusual and it's led to some people on all sides claiming that Mrs May doesn't have enough support to make Brexit happen in a way that they think is best for the UK.

She says that in the two years since she the country voted to leave the EU she had "listened to every possible idea and every possible version of Brexit." and she told MPs that she thinks her plans are "the right Brexit".

What happens next?

It's hard to know exactly what will happen next, but we do know that Theresa May will have to replace the ministers who have left her government's team.

Then, on Thursday, every MP in Parliament will debate the Prime Minister's plans for Brexit.

This is when MPs from other parties like Labour and the SNP can say what they think about the plans, as well as ask the government questions about them.

After that is done, Theresa May's government will have to take the plans to the European Union and discuss the areas they agree and disagree on, and try to work out the what the relationship between the UK and the EU will look like in future.