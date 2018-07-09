Coo-ee Louis: Baby Prince christened

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Prince Louis has been christened

On Monday, Prince Louis - the third child of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge - was christened in a private ceremony.

The 11-week old prince was christened by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, in the Royal Chapel at St James's Palace.

His uncle, Prince Harry, and new aunt, Meghan Markle - the Duchess of Sussex - were there along with Pippa Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge's sister.

However, Prince Louis's great grandparents - Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh - were not be able to attend the ceremony.

This is because they already have a busy week ahead of them, including a celebration of the Royal Air Force's centenary and President Donald Trump's visit.

Louis's grandparents - the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall - were also at the ceremony.

Getty Images The Duke of Cambridge holds Prince George at his christening in 2013, the Duchess of Cambridge holds Princess Charlotte at her christening in 2015

Prince Louis wore the same christening robe that his elder brother and sister wore to their christenings.

It is designed to look like the robe Queen Victoria's eldest daughter wore in 1841!

Prince Louis was christened using water from the River Jordan - which is considered by Christians to be holy as it was the river where Jesus was baptized.

Getty Images Three births, three royal babies: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge now have three children - Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

Prince Louis is the third child of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and fifth in line to the throne.

Happy christening, Prince Louis!