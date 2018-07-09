Getty Images Are Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin engaged?

Reports suggest that the Canadian singer Justin Bieber and US model Hailey Baldwin are engaged!

Social media posts by Justin's father and mother as well as Hailey's father have suggested that the two are planning on tying the knot.

While on holiday in the Bahamas over the weekend, it is believed that Justin popped the question to Hailey.

Justin's father, Jeremy, posted on Instagram a picture of Justin along with a caption that read: "Proud is an understatement! Excited for the next chapter!"

Getty Images Justin and Hailey have been spotted together several times in the last month

In the past month, Hailey and Justin have often been spotted together.

The pair have been friends for years and have also dated in the past. They also attend the same church in Los Angeles.

Their potential engagement has had a mixed reaction so far.

Some fans have been posting on social media that they would be very sad to see their favourite singer engaged, but others have been sending the couple their best wishes.