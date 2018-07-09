Thailand cave rescue: Rescued boys are 'happy and well'

Getty Images People watch and cheer as ambulances take the rescued boys to the hospital

The boys rescued from the Tham Luang caves in Thailand are "happy and well" according to the head of the rescue mission, Narongsak Osotthanakorn.

The rescue of the remaining boys and their football coach is being carried out by trained divers who are helping them through the flooded cave network.

It takes around eight hours for divers and rescuers to get them out.

The group of 12 boys, aged 11 to 16, and their football coach were trapped on 23 June after heavy rains flooded the entrance to the cave.

How were they rescued?

The rescue mission began on Sunday and involved 90 expert divers - 40 from Thailand and 50 from other countries.

These divers have been working together to help guide the boys through the long, difficult passages of the cave. Some areas are very narrow.

This is how the rescuers are guiding the boys through the cave

The boys will leave the cave by walking, climbing and swimming through the different passages.

While swimming, each boy is helped by two divers as they follow a rope called a dive line, which helps lead the group out of the cave.

Getty Images An ambulance carries one of the rescued boys to hospital as people look on

The boys are wearing special diving masks that cover their whole face as this helps them breathe more easily from their oxygen tanks.

Their large, heavy oxygen tanks are also being carried for them by the rescue divers.

The rescue operation was started on Sunday as more rain is expected this week, which would make it harder to rescue the boys.