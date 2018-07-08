play
Last updated at 11:34

World Cup: England make it to first semi-final in 28 years

England's midfielder Dele Alli (top L) celebrates with England's forward Harry Kane (3rdR) and teammates after scoring their second goal during the Russia 2018 World Cup quarter-final football match between Sweden and England at the Samara Arena in Samara on July 7, 2018. (Getty Images

It was an amazing game!

Goals from Harry Maguire and Dele Alli, and a hat-trick of fantastic saves from Jordan Pickford take England through to the World Cup semi-final.

The Three Lions 2-0 win over Sweden means they've reached their first semi-final in 28 years.

They'll now play Croatia, who won their quarter final by knocking out hosts Russia on penalties.

After the game England Manger Gareth Southgate said it was an "incredible feeling" to secure the historic win his team and the nation had been hoping for!

Gareth Southgate's understandably very proud of his players!

He told the BBC: "I'm really pleased for Dele (Alli). He is best at making those runs for the goal and he can finish.

"Defensively we dealt with most things well, and when we didn't, our goalkeeper was outstanding.

"We created opportunities in attack even though the opposition made it difficult for us, and our football flowed well."

World Cup: Check out highlights from England v Sweden
England fans in Russia: 'Football's coming home!'

So how are the team feeling as they prepare to play Croatia on Wednesday?

Southgate said: "Managing expectations is going to be a bit difficult. We are privileged to be here and to be England manager is an honour."

After the game, Harry Maguire said: "It was my first international goal on the biggest stage of them all. Going into a World Cup semi final, it doesn't get much better than that."

And England captain Harry Kane is feeling confident. Asked who he'd rather play in the semis - Russia or Croatia - he replied: "It's about us as a team. Whoever we play, we will be ready to go again."

Best of luck boys!

Dele Alli of England scores past Robin Olsen of Sweden his team's second goal during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Quarter Final match between Sweden and England at Samara Arena on July 7, 2018 in Samara, Russia.Clive Rose
This was the view as Dele Alli scored England's second goal to seal victory for the Red Lions

Comments

  • Comment number 6. Posted by Hermione Granger

    8 Jul 2018 21:37
    ⚽️⚽️⚽️

  • Comment number 5. Posted by Hermione Granger

    8 Jul 2018 21:37
    Football's Coming Home
    🦁🦁🦁

  • Comment number 4. Posted by coolcatstarsss

    8 Jul 2018 18:21
    england woo
    ;]

  • Comment number 3. Posted by awesomearcticfox

    8 Jul 2018 17:52
    Football is coming home!⚽️
    Go England!🇬🇧
    Arctic🐱

  • Comment number 2. Posted by U17057525

    8 Jul 2018 12:18
    England are going to win hope they do I love playing football at school but I don’t watch it at home but have really been getting in to these games ❤️

  • Comment number 1. Posted by Unicorn

    8 Jul 2018 11:40
    1st

