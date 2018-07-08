World Cup: England make it to first semi-final in 28 years

Getty Images

It was an amazing game!

Goals from Harry Maguire and Dele Alli, and a hat-trick of fantastic saves from Jordan Pickford take England through to the World Cup semi-final.

The Three Lions 2-0 win over Sweden means they've reached their first semi-final in 28 years.

They'll now play Croatia, who won their quarter final by knocking out hosts Russia on penalties.

After the game England Manger Gareth Southgate said it was an "incredible feeling" to secure the historic win his team and the nation had been hoping for!

Gareth Southgate's understandably very proud of his players!

He told the BBC: "I'm really pleased for Dele (Alli). He is best at making those runs for the goal and he can finish.

"Defensively we dealt with most things well, and when we didn't, our goalkeeper was outstanding.

"We created opportunities in attack even though the opposition made it difficult for us, and our football flowed well."

So how are the team feeling as they prepare to play Croatia on Wednesday?

Southgate said: "Managing expectations is going to be a bit difficult. We are privileged to be here and to be England manager is an honour."

After the game, Harry Maguire said: "It was my first international goal on the biggest stage of them all. Going into a World Cup semi final, it doesn't get much better than that."

And England captain Harry Kane is feeling confident. Asked who he'd rather play in the semis - Russia or Croatia - he replied: "It's about us as a team. Whoever we play, we will be ready to go again."

Best of luck boys!