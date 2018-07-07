Now United: How well do they know their own countries?

JLS split up, then 1D went their separate ways... Well, make way for the latest pop supergroup to blast onto the music scene - Now United.

As the world's first global pop group, all 14 members of Now United come from different countries around the world - the UK, US, Canada, Germany, Finland, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Philippines, India, Senegal, Mexico and Brazil - after successfully winning audition processes held in their respective countries.

The group is officially launching this summer but they already have millions of followers online.

We went to meet them and, well, we're Newsround, so we decided to put them to the test...