play
Watch Newsround
Last updated at 07:35

Now United: How well do they know their own countries?

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

JLS split up, then 1D went their separate ways... Well, make way for the latest pop supergroup to blast onto the music scene - Now United.

As the world's first global pop group, all 14 members of Now United come from different countries around the world - the UK, US, Canada, Germany, Finland, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Philippines, India, Senegal, Mexico and Brazil - after successfully winning audition processes held in their respective countries.

The group is officially launching this summer but they already have millions of followers online.

We went to meet them and, well, we're Newsround, so we decided to put them to the test...

More like this

1D

Biggest pop group break-ups

Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran and Stormzy
image

The biggest music stories of 2017

Kidz Bop performing
play
0:54

Kidz Bop on life in UK's newest pop group

Top Stories

Boris Johnson gesticulates strongly against a Leave poster

Brexit: What's going on?

A Starbucks Coffee shop

Starbucks: No more plastic straws (by 2020)

Prince Louis at his christening

Coo-ee Louis: Baby Prince christened

Newsround Home