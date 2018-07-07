Why one teen is raising flags from around the world

The World Cup is not why one 13 year old has learnt all the flags from around the world, he just really loves flags.

Josh has autism and anxiety.

To help Josh with his condition, he's started raising a different flag every day.

Autism is a condition which can affect the way someone sees the world.

It can also have an impact on the way they behave and how they communicate.

Here's his story about why he loves flags, and how it helps him.