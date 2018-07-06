play
World Cup: The moment Three Lions changed English football forever

Twenty-two years ago, a song was released that would change the face of English football forever.

Three Lions, written as a football anthem for Euro 96, was created by two comedians - David Baddiel and Frank Skinner - with a band called the Lightning Seeds.

No football anthem has come even close to its popularity ever since and England fans up and down the country still sing the famous 'It's coming home' over and over again.

Check out Newsround's report from back in 1996 when the song originally came out!

