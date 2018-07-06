play
Wimbledon: Why are strawberries so popular there?

A whopping 1 MILLION strawberries are eaten every year by tennis fans.

They're picked nice and early at 4am in Kent on the same day they're sold.

And not forgetting the cream to go with them... 10,000 litres of it - that's over a thousand bath-tubs full of cream!

They're not the only impressive foodie figures from Wimbledon.

Each year the crowds eat 86,000 ice creams, 30,000 pizzas and 17,000 portions of fish and chips. Yum!

The players eat loads of bananas. In fact they munch on 2,200 kg of them - which is the same weight as an elephant.

