Prepare for this century's longest total lunar eclipse

Getty Images This picture is from a total lunar eclipse in 2014.

Get ready to see something pretty cool later this month.

On the 27 July we'll be able to see what's expected to be the longest total lunar eclipse of this century!

A lunar eclipse happens when the Sun, Earth and Moon are aligned. That means the Earth is directly between the Sun and Moon, blocking the sunlight.

The eclipse then happens when the Moon enters the shadow created by Earth.

When it's a total eclipse the Moon can look a bright reddish orange colour. That's why some people call it a 'Blood Moon'.

It usually turns a deep, dark red because it's being lit up by light which has passed through the Earth's atmosphere and then bent back towards the moon by something called refraction.

The lunar eclipse will last for around 1 hour and 40 minutes and if the sky is clear it should be visible after sunset.

You don't need a telescope but a good pair of binoculars might help.

Here in the UK though, we won't be able to watch the start.

That's because the Moon will still be below the horizon - that's the line where the Earth's surface and the sky appear to meet.

Depending on where you are in the country moonrise will happen around 9pm. The Moon will also appear to be lower in the sky the further north you are.