World Cup: Do you think England can beat Sweden?

It's been an exciting tournament so far for England.

There was that amazing 6-1 win over Panama in the group stages and then who can forget how nervous it felt watching those penalties against Colombia.

But they've made it through to the quarter-finals.

In fact it's the first time they've made it this far in over 10 years. The last time they reached this stage was in 2006.

They're up against Sweden on Saturday and if they can beat them they'll be in the semi-finals.

Sweden is currently ranked 24th in the world by Fifa which is 12 places below England.

But, just like England, they have a lot to play for as this is their first World Cup since 2006.

But don't let that fool you. They finished ahead of Netherlands in qualifying, put out Italy in the play-offs, beat Mexico in the group stages and finished top of a group a group with Germany in!