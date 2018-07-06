Wimbledon: What does it take to be a ball boy or girl?

If you're watching Wimbledon at the moment you might have seen the ball boys and girls.

They're normally at the side of the court and help fetch balls and give the players new ones when they need them.

It might not sound like a big job but they're really important for helping the games run smoothly.

It takes a lot of training to become one; learning how to roll and feed the balls.

And it isn't an easy job.

There are around 250 of them at Wimbledon and on average they're 15-years-old.

For some it'll be their first time doing it but others will have been lucky enough to do it before.

There haven't always been both ball boys and girls though.

Ball girls were only introduced in 1977 and then allowed on to Centre Court for the first time in 1985.