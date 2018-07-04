Independence Day: What are you doing to celebrate?

Getty Images This girl is taking part in an Independence Day parade in Alameda, California last year

Today's a special day for millions of Americans all over the world, as they celebrate Independence Day.

The Fourth of July holiday remembers a day back in 1776 when the 13 American colonies at the time adopted the Declaration of Independence, which announced American citizens' right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

To mark the occasion, friends and family come together to eat and celebrate, as schools and offices are closed for the day. There are also lots of parades.

Famous landmarks are lit up with bright lights and big fireworks displays can be seen in some of America's biggest cities.

So we want to know if YOU are doing anything to celebrate this special day!

Who will you be celebrating with?

What will have you to eat?

Are you having a party or doing anything else with your family or friends?

Do you do the same thing ever year?

Leave us a comment below, or send in your comments - or even a video! - to newsroundcomments@bbc.co.uk