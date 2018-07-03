Thailand cave rescue: What's the story?

Facebook/ekatol A Facebook photo shows the coach with some of the missing children

Twelve boys and their football coach were found trapped in underground caves in Thailand, Southeast Asia, on 2 July 2018.

The group had been missing for nine days after they entered the caves in the north of the country.

They became trapped by rising waters caused by heavy rainfall.

Two British divers, who had flown to Thailand to help the rescue mission, found the boys on Monday night.

Professional rescue teams are now trying to rescue the group from the caves in the safest way possible.

WATCH: BBC News reporter Howard Johnson explains what's been going on

What happened?

The 12 boys - aged between 11 and 16 - and their coach are part of a football team called Moo Pa, which means Wild Boar.

It is believed they entered the cave on 23 June when it was dry and sudden heavy rains blocked the exit.

During rainy seasons in Thailand, the waters in the caves can rise very high.

Rushing water and mud have now trapped the boys inside.

The boys and their coach are now about 2.5 miles from the cave entrance.

AFP British divers John Volanthen (left) and Rick Stanton (right) stand together near the site of the cave in Thailand

How were they found?

An international team involving Thailand's Navy, the United States military and British divers have been on a mission to find the group.

Rescuers were concerned about how much oxygen and food the group was getting and whether they were too cold.

However, temperatures have been quite warm in the cave, which has helped the group. They have had access to water.

Two British divers, Rick Stanton and John Volanthen, came to Thailand last week.

After exploring the caves for several hours, they were able to find the group alive and well. The boys were very happy to see them.

The divers have promised to bring back food, and more people to help the boys, while rescuers come up with a plan to get the boys out.

Getty Images Thai soldiers stand to attention in the cave

What will happen next?

It's hard to say what will happen next, or how long it might take.

It might be that the boys will need to wait a few months before they can leave the cave.

Thai Governor Narongsak Osottanakorn says that they will keep pumping out water from the caves.

Getting the group out is quite complicated because the caves are quite tricky to move through, and there is very little light to see.

Some people believe the boys should be taught how to dive so that they can learn how to swim to the cave entrance safely.

This would be one of the quickest ways to get the boys out but is also more dangerous than other options.

Another option is that holes are drilled in the cave to drain the water.

This might be safer but could also take longer, as new roads will need to be built to bring drilling equipment to different areas.

In the meantime, the boys and their coach will now be given lots of supplies and medical attention.

It is also hoped that they will be able to send messages to their loved ones, who are waiting for them outside.