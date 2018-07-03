play
Watch Newsround
Last updated at 10:21

The most popular baby names of 2018 so far revealed

ChildrenGetty Images

Everyone has one, you can't touch it and you use other people's more than you use your own. That's it - your name!

Now, BabyCentre has revealed the top 20 boys' and girls' baby names for 2018 so far.

They also looked at some popular trends.

Read on below to find out what is making certain baby names popular at the moment - and see if your name is on the list!

Different spellings

Do you have a unique spelling of your name? Well, this is a popular trend at the moment.

According to the results, lots of parents were choosing names with 'x', 'y' or 'z' in them, so if these letters are in your name, there's lots of babies being born at the moment with names like this too.

There are six different spellings for this name - Jackson, Jacson, Jakson, Jaxson, Jaxen or Jaxon - and for the first time, Jaxon has become more popular than Jackson.

Aaron has 13 different spellings and Aria has 12.

Feeling royal

Royal names are a big hit - it's probably because we've had so many big royal events recently.

The names Victoria, Zara and Charlotte have all climbed up the list of the most popular names and the name Princess has even worked its way into the top 100 so far this year.

The list showed Charlie and George were being chosen more frequently, and Arthur and Henry made a new appearance in the top 20.

There hasn't been any big change for Meghan, Megan or Louis so far, but it's thought that's because the royal wedding and the birth of the new prince only took place towards the middle of this year.

So we may well see Meghan, Megan and Louis zoom up the list for the second half of this year!

Princess CharlotteReuters
Charlotte remains a popular name on the list, along with other royal favourites!
Top 20 Girls' Names
  1. Olivia - Olivia has topped the charts for the third year running
  2. Sophia
  3. Amelia
  4. Lily
  5. Emily
  6. Ava
  7. Isla
  8. Aria
  9. Mia
  10. Isabella
  11. Isabelle
  12. Ella
  13. Charlotte
  14. Grace
  15. Evie
  16. Maya
  17. Harper
  18. Sophie
  19. Layla
  20. Freya
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their new son Prince LouisPress Association
The name Louis is expected to become more popular in the second half of this year after the birth of the new prince
Top 20 Boys' Names
  1. Muhammad - Muhammad is back at the top of the list for the second year running
  2. Oliver
  3. Noah
  4. George
  5. Harry
  6. Leo
  7. Charlie
  8. Jack
  9. Freddie
  10. Alfie
  11. Oscar
  12. Arthur
  13. Henry
  14. Jacob
  15. Archie
  16. Joshua
  17. Theo
  18. Ethan
  19. Lucas
  20. Logan

Comments

More like this

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West arrive at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards in New York.

Chicago West: Newsround's top five celebrity baby names

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's new son

Royal baby name announced: Prince Louis Arthur Charles

Lightning storm

Why do storms need names?

Top Stories

England manager Gareth Southgate cheering

Your predictions - England v Colombia

Teenage girl sitting alone in dark room

More children seeking help for loneliness

Silhouette behind rainbow flag

LGBT people less satisfied with life in UK

Newsround Home