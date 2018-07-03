The most popular baby names of 2018 so far revealed

Getty Images

Everyone has one, you can't touch it and you use other people's more than you use your own. That's it - your name!

Now, BabyCentre has revealed the top 20 boys' and girls' baby names for 2018 so far.

They also looked at some popular trends.

Read on below to find out what is making certain baby names popular at the moment - and see if your name is on the list!

Different spellings

Do you have a unique spelling of your name? Well, this is a popular trend at the moment.

According to the results, lots of parents were choosing names with 'x', 'y' or 'z' in them, so if these letters are in your name, there's lots of babies being born at the moment with names like this too.

There are six different spellings for this name - Jackson, Jacson, Jakson, Jaxson, Jaxen or Jaxon - and for the first time, Jaxon has become more popular than Jackson.

Aaron has 13 different spellings and Aria has 12.

Feeling royal

Royal names are a big hit - it's probably because we've had so many big royal events recently.

The names Victoria, Zara and Charlotte have all climbed up the list of the most popular names and the name Princess has even worked its way into the top 100 so far this year.

The list showed Charlie and George were being chosen more frequently, and Arthur and Henry made a new appearance in the top 20.

There hasn't been any big change for Meghan, Megan or Louis so far, but it's thought that's because the royal wedding and the birth of the new prince only took place towards the middle of this year.

So we may well see Meghan, Megan and Louis zoom up the list for the second half of this year!

Reuters Charlotte remains a popular name on the list, along with other royal favourites!

Top 20 Girls' Names

Olivia - Olivia has topped the charts for the third year running Sophia Amelia Lily Emily Ava Isla Aria Mia Isabella Isabelle Ella Charlotte Grace Evie Maya Harper Sophie Layla Freya

Press Association The name Louis is expected to become more popular in the second half of this year after the birth of the new prince

Top 20 Boys' Names