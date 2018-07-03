More children seeking help for loneliness says Childline

Getty Images

Social media may be causing more children to struggle with loneliness, a charity has said.

The latest figures from Childline show that the service delivered 4,636 counselling sessions for loneliness in 2017/18 - compared to 4,063 the year before.

Most were teenagers but the youngest person to call with the problem was just 10 years old.

Nearly 80% of sessions went to girls. Some said watching their friends socialise without them on social media made them feel increasingly lonely.

One teenage boy told Childline: "Recently I've been feeling really isolated and alone. I see all my friends having a good time on social media and it gets me down. I feel like no one cares enough to invite me.

"My mood is getting worse and now I'm just upset all the time and can't stop crying."

Where can I get help?

If you are worried about feeling lonely, there is lots of support out there for you to get help.

Speak to an adult you trust, like a parent, guardian or a teacher.

You can also contact Childline - a counselling charity for people aged 18 and under - on 0800 1111 for free at any time.