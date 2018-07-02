Wimbledon 2018: Tennis Grand Slam tournament gets under way

It is finally time for one of the world's favourite tennis tournaments - yes, the Wimbledon tennis championship is finally here!

On Monday, fans flooded into the All England Club in London where the tournament is held, in the hope of seeing one of their favourite stars in action.

Andy Murray fans will no doubt have been disappointed that the player withdrew from the tournament right before it began.

But if this video is anything to go by, it sure looks like everybody is still having a great time.

