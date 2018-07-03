World Cup: Your England v Colombia match predictions

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. WATCH: Young England fans give their match predictions

England take on their next big test at the World Cup on Tuesday evening when they will face Colombia in the last 16 knockout round.

The South American side has never won the tournament but they did make it to the quarter-finals at the last World Cup four years ago.

England manager Gareth Southgate is expected to bring captain Harry Kane back in to the starting line up for this clash.

How do you think England will do? Leave us a comment below or send your predictions to newsroundcomments@bbc.co.uk