Last updated at 07:20

Andy Murray: Two-time champion drops out of Wimbledon

Sir Andy Murray says he's made the decision not to compete at Wimbledon this year with "a heavy heart".

Murray says it was "too soon" to play five-set matches after his comeback from hip surgery.

Murray returned at Queen's in London last month after almost a year out, and had been due to play Frenchman Benoit Paire in the first round of Wimbledon, which starts on Monday.

This will be the first time since 2007 that Murray has not played at the world-famous tennis tournament.

Lucky loser Jason Jung from Chinese Taipei will replace him in the draw.

