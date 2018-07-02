Comment: Should governments do more to tackle ocean noise?

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. WATCH: Ricky finds out how noise pollution is affecting the ocean life

Newsround has been talking a lot about plastic in our oceans ever since BBC's Blue Planet II programme showed us how big a problem it is.

Now a team of scientists are looking at how another man-made problem is causing issues for sea life.

The noise created by boats and underwater construction is polluting the oceans.

Scientists believe it drowns out the natural ocean soundscape and makes it difficult for fish to hear each other.

