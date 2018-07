PA

Liam Payne and Cheryl have announced that they are splitting up.

The couple, who have a one year old son called Bear, announced the news on social media.

They said they were "sad" to make the announcement, and it had been a "tough decision to make".

Twitter/@LiamPayne Liam posted the statement on his Twitter account

In a message posted on both Liam and Cheryl's Twitter accounts, they said that they "still have so much love for each other as a family."

The famous couple had been together for over two years.