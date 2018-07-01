play
Watch Newsround
Last updated at 11:01

Ricky finds out how noise pollution is affecting ocean life

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

Man-made noise pollution is making it hard for fish to communicate.

One of the scientists trying to help is marine biologist, Dr Steve Simpson. He's been studying sound pollution for many years and says that fish rely on the natural sounds of the sea for their survival.

Steve said: "Fish are able to use their acoustic world to listen and find habitat, they can navigate at night and they can communicate with each other when they go hunting."

"Fish will use sound as a way to impress each other, to find food or to avoid predators," he added.

Watch Ricky join some scientists to find out how they're helping protect marine-life from all this racket

Pictures from Blue Planet II

Top Stories

Andy Murray at Wimbledon

Newsround's guide to Wimbledon

Sounds in the deep logo

Sounds in the deep

13-year-old Benjy on a football pitch with cartoon footballs

What's it like being a World Cup flagbearer?

Newsround Home