Ricky finds out how noise pollution is affecting ocean life

Man-made noise pollution is making it hard for fish to communicate.

One of the scientists trying to help is marine biologist, Dr Steve Simpson. He's been studying sound pollution for many years and says that fish rely on the natural sounds of the sea for their survival.

Steve said: "Fish are able to use their acoustic world to listen and find habitat, they can navigate at night and they can communicate with each other when they go hunting."

"Fish will use sound as a way to impress each other, to find food or to avoid predators," he added.

