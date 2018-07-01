Ocean chatter - listen to fish talking

Did you know that fish have their own language?

Under the surface there's a beautiful ocean chorus - a secret soundscape that humans rarely get to hear.

It's created by everything, from the magnificent blue whale's song, to the little whoops made by the bright Ambon damselfish.

But the noise created by boats and underwater construction is polluting the oceans and causing problems for marine life.

Take a watch to hear the amazing sounds of the oceans...