Last updated at 09:36

How tech will change the next 70 years of the NHS?

The National Health Service (NHS) is celebrating its 70th anniversary on 5 July.

The purpose of the NHS was to give people treatment when they became ill and they wouldn't be charged at the time they needed it.

It is paid for through taxes, which is money that UK adults pay to the government.

Before then, patients had to pay for healthcare.

The NHS was launched in 1948, back then technology used to treat patients was very different.

Now there are new ways to treat people, including using robots and VR!

Ricky has been finding out all about it.

If you would like to know more about the NHS by reading our guide.

