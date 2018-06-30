play
Watch Newsround
Last updated at 07:58

NHS 70th anniversary: The NHS in 70 seconds

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

On 5 July, the National Health Service (NHS) is celebrating its 70th anniversary.

It was launched in 1948 so that people could get access to medical help if they needed it, without needing to pay money at the time they were ill.

It is paid for by taxes which UK adults pay to the government.

The NHS in England is run by the UK government, but the NHS in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland (where it is known as HSC) is run by these countries' regional governments.

Find out more about it.

More like this

NHS graphic

What is the NHS?

Heart graphic

50 years on: UK's first heart transplant remembered

Top Stories

13-year-old Benjy on a football pitch with cartoon footballs

What's it like being a World Cup flagbearer?

England national football team's three lions badge

Who was England's star of the group stage?

The Star Wars character Rey posing with a light sabre
play
1:53

Want to train like a Jedi?

Newsround Home