NHS 70th anniversary: The NHS in 70 seconds

On 5 July, the National Health Service (NHS) is celebrating its 70th anniversary.

It was launched in 1948 so that people could get access to medical help if they needed it, without needing to pay money at the time they were ill.

It is paid for by taxes which UK adults pay to the government.

The NHS in England is run by the UK government, but the NHS in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland (where it is known as HSC) is run by these countries' regional governments.

Find out more about it.