Last updated at 14:46

World Cup: What it's like being a flagbearer?

WATCH: Benjy tells us what it's like to be a flagbearer

Forget the pressure of being a player, manager or referee at the World Cup, what about the flagbearers?!

They're the ones who bring the massive flags on to the pitch before the games start.

Thirteen-year-old Benjy from Bournemouth helped carry the Fifa one out ahead of England's game against Belgium at Kaliningrad Stadium.

He's been speaking to Newsround's World Cup reporter Ben Shires about it.

"It was quite nerve-wracking, because you knew coming out first everyone was watching you. You just didn't want to slip up because that would be embarrassing!"

Benjy says they had to have three rehearsals before the match whilst the stadium was empty.

Not only did he get to go out on to the pitch but he also got to meet England manager Gareth Southgate.

So, what did he make of the game?

"I thought England did quite well. It's sad that we lost in the end but I think we gave it a good go. I quite liked Loftus-Cheek. I think he played some good balls."

And Benjy's confident about England's next game against Colombia:

"I think we've got a very good chance of beating them. We're in good form at the moment. I think if we beat Colombia we will have quite a lot of confidence so I think we'll get through to the semi-finals. But then we'll get overpowered by a big team."

