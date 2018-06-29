play
Kids explain how the Saddleworth Moor wildfire has affected them

Firefighters are still trying to tackle a huge fire on moorland in Greater Manchester.

It's become so big that smoke from Saddleworth Moor can be seen for miles and it's also visible from space.

The Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service says it could take weeks to put out.

Soldiers have joined over 100 firefighters to try and cope with it.

The blaze means some people living nearby have had to leave their homes.

