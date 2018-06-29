What did you think of the England v Belgium game?

Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

In their final game of the group stages England lost 1-0 to Belgium.

It means they've finished second overall in Group G.

But despite having their first loss of the World Cup and captain Harry Kane sitting this one out, they're still through to the last 16 of the tournament.

England will now face Colombia on Tuesday night.

We really want to know what you made of the game.

Did you miss Harry Kane?

Do you think England should have won?

What do you think their chances are now of winning the World Cup?

Comment below!