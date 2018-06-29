play
Last updated at 06:56

Want to learn how to train like a Jedi?

Ever wanted to learn how to train like a Jedi?

Well, this school in London has been taking on the challenge of learning some Jedi inspired moves to keep fit.

Taekwondo athlete Jade Jones was there to help - along with a very special film star! You'll have to watch the video to find out who.....

It's all part of a plan run by Public Heath England and Disney.

How cool do you think these moves are on a scale from yoga to Yoda?

With thanks to Disney and Public Health England for extra footage.

