You've probably heard the phrase 'that's just the tip of the iceberg' but how far underwater do icebergs go?

That's what we'll be finding out in this week's Big Question!

It was sent in by year four class at the Aldro school in Surrey.

So we asked Antarctica expert Dr Jess Walkup to help us find out.

If you've got your own Big Question you would like us to answer, get in touch!