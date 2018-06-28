Some people think England should play to lose - here's why.

Getty Images

Sport is all about winning - so why do some people think England should try to LOSE their final group game against Belgium?

Well, it's all about getting the easiest path through the tournament to the final.

Win, and England face some tough teams. Lose and they could have a better route to the top.

So is there really an easier journey for the team who finish second in the group?

Here's how the rest of the tournament could look for England if they win - and if they lose - against Belgium.

What if England win?

If England beat Belgium and top Group G, they could face some tough opposition.

If the boys are able to get through their last-16 knock-out match, they'd be left facing some of Fifa's top-ranked teams in the world, like Brazil, Portugal and Argentina.

Here's how their journey would look...

Win the group and face this path...

And what if they lose?

Losing to Belgium would mean England come second in Group G.

Some think this would give the team a better route through the tournament.

They'd be feeling confident, facing teams they've beaten in recent matches such as Sweden, Denmark and Switzerland.

Here's how it could look...

Or finish second, and face this route...

What if it's a a draw?

A draw would leave England and Belgium equal on goals scored and conceded, and no obvious winner topping the group.

Group G would then be decided by the number of cards each team had been given. So far England have two yellows and Belgium have three.

If both teams finish with the same number of bookings, then it'll be left to chance - with a name picked out of the hat to decide the final positions.

Team tactics

England manager Gareth Southgate says his team will be playing to win against Belgium.

Getty Images England manager Gareth Southgate says: "We need to keep winning football matches."

He said that trying to use tactics to plan a better path was "dangerous territory".

"We need to keep winning football matches and we want to breed a mentality that everybody in our squad wants to win.

"We have no idea who, when or where we will play in the next round. We are pleased we are there in that next round but we are building a team that everybody at home can see has a passion to play for England".