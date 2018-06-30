NHS 70th anniversary: 7 facts you may not have known

The National Health Service (NHS) is celebrating its 70th anniversary on 5 July.

On 5 July 1948, the service was launched to completely change how people across the UK could get medical help.

The idea was that people would be able to get treatment if they became ill and they wouldn't need to pay for it at the time they needed it.

Up until this point, you had to pay to see a doctor.

