play
Watch Newsround
Last updated at 16:39

World Cup 2018: Germany crashes out after losing to South Korea

Mesut OzilAFP
Germany, or West Germany, won the World Cup in 1954, 1974, 1990 and 2014

Defending champions Germany have been eliminated from this year's tournament after losing to South Korea.

Two goals in the final minutes of the game knocked Germany out of the competition held in Russia.

It is the first time since 1938 that a German side - including West Germany as they were previously called - has not advanced beyond the first stage of the World Cup tournament.

The result leaves Germany at the bottom of Group F, with South Korea third.

In the group's other match, Sweden beat Mexico 3-0 but both sides have qualified for the next round of the competition.

More like this
St Georges Flag and the Belgian flag

World Cup: Which Belgium player should England be worried about?

Cristiano Ronaldo running with football
1:11

Five World Cup records made in Russia

World Cup

World Cup 2018: Everything you need to know

Top Stories
A pug with its tongue out and a cartoon sun

How to keep your pets cool in the heat

Picture of lots of cigarettes in an ashtray

Should smoking be banned by the school gates?

St Georges Flag and the Belgian flag

Which player should England be worried about?

Newsround Home