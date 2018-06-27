World Cup 2018: Germany crashes out after losing to South Korea

AFP Germany, or West Germany, won the World Cup in 1954, 1974, 1990 and 2014

Defending champions Germany have been eliminated from this year's tournament after losing to South Korea.

Two goals in the final minutes of the game knocked Germany out of the competition held in Russia.

It is the first time since 1938 that a German side - including West Germany as they were previously called - has not advanced beyond the first stage of the World Cup tournament.

The result leaves Germany at the bottom of Group F, with South Korea third.

In the group's other match, Sweden beat Mexico 3-0 but both sides have qualified for the next round of the competition.