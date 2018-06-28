play
Watch Newsround
Last updated at 11:10

Heatwave: Top tips to save water in the heat

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.
WATCH: Aaron's four top tips to save water

Britain is well and truly basking in a heatwave at the moment.

Because it's so hot, it's no surprise that we're using a lot more water to keep cool and stay hydrated.

Lots of people will be using more water in their gardens to water plants and lawns.

The water we use comes from reservoirs around the UK, but when there is no rain, it's important not to waste water.

Here are some tips to save water
  1. When you're in the bathroom brushing your teeth, turn off the tap and have a shower instead of a bath.
  2. It takes a lot of water to make the latest gadgets like tablets or mobile phones, so hold off on buying or upgrading to a new model.
  3. Put a bucket outside to collect rain water and use to water your plants.
  4. Try and finish what is on your plate, because it takes a lot of water to make food.

More like this

A pug with its tongue out and a cartoon sun

UK heatwave: How to keep your pets cool in the heat

Thermometer against blue sky

Heatwave: Why is the weather so hot and sunny in the UK?

Bill Gates drinks a glass of water produced from human waste
play
1:48

Machine turns poo into drinking water and electricity

Fish being placed in tank
play
1:33

Fish in danger from drought

Volunteers helping pilot whales
play
0:33

Hundreds of stranded pilot whales refloat themselves

Top Stories

Boris Johnson gesticulates strongly against a Leave poster

Brexit: What's going on?

A Starbucks Coffee shop

Starbucks: No more plastic straws (by 2020)

Prince Louis at his christening

Coo-ee Louis: Baby Prince christened

Newsround Home