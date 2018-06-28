Heatwave: Top tips to save water in the heat

Britain is well and truly basking in a heatwave at the moment.
Because it's so hot, it's no surprise that we're using a lot more water to keep cool and stay hydrated.
Lots of people will be using more water in their gardens to water plants and lawns.
The water we use comes from reservoirs around the UK, but when there is no rain, it's important not to waste water.
Here are some tips to save water
- When you're in the bathroom brushing your teeth, turn off the tap and have a shower instead of a bath.
- It takes a lot of water to make the latest gadgets like tablets or mobile phones, so hold off on buying or upgrading to a new model.
- Put a bucket outside to collect rain water and use to water your plants.
- Try and finish what is on your plate, because it takes a lot of water to make food.