Heatwave: Top tips to save water in the heat

Britain is well and truly basking in a heatwave at the moment.

Because it's so hot, it's no surprise that we're using a lot more water to keep cool and stay hydrated.

Lots of people will be using more water in their gardens to water plants and lawns.

The water we use comes from reservoirs around the UK, but when there is no rain, it's important not to waste water.

Here are some tips to save water