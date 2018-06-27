Firefighters tackle big moorland fire

Firefighters are tackling a huge fire on moorland in Greater Manchester.

It's become so big smoke from it can be seen for miles and it's now also visible from space.

The blaze on Saddleworth Moor means some people living nearby have had to leave their homes.

It's because strong winds are helping the fire and smoke to spread.

Police have described it as a "major incident" and that the Army is on standby to help.