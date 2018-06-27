Heatwave: How to keep your pets cool in the heat

STEPHAN JANSEN/AFP/Getty Images

It is HOT at the moment and the heatwave is set to continue into this weekend.

And while we're certainly feeling the warmth, so are our pets.

Newsround has been getting some top tips on how to look after your hot hounds, boiling bunnies and parched parrots!

Watch below to hear from Rory - one of the vets on The Pets Factor.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. WATCH: Here are some ideas to help keep your pets cool

Top tips from the animal welfare charity RSPCA

1. It's all about keeping pets cool. Never leave them in hot cars even if it's just for a short time. Temperatures can rise really quickly in there.

2. Just like you wear sun cream to avoid sunburn, use pet safe lotion on exposed parts of your pet's skin, including the tips of their ears and nose.

3. Make sure your pet has access to both shade and fresh drinking water. How about putting ice cubes in their water bowl?

4. Dogs still need exercise even when it's hot but watch out for how warm the pavements is. If it's too hot for your hand then it's too hot for their paws. You'll know if their feet are burnt if they limp or refuse to walk, the pads on them are darker or damaged.

5. Keep an eye on where your pets are, especially cats, so they don't end up locked in a hot greenhouse or shed.

6. Don't worry we haven't forgotten about your pet fish, lizards and birds! Tanks and cages should be kept away from direct sunlight and any water changed regularly to stop them overheating.

7. If you don't have any pets you can still look after animals in the heat. You can help wildlife in your garden by putting out fresh clean water for drinking and in case they want to take a dip!