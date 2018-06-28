World Cup: England v Belgium. What will the score be?

Alex Morton Will Harry score a hat-trick?

England are through to the knockout stages after their 6-1 victory over Panama - their biggest win at the World Cup.

Their final fixture against Belgium will decide who wins their group.

England top the group as they have fewer yellow cards than Belgium and captain Harry Kane is top scorer so far in the competition with 5 goals.

What do you think the score will be and who do you think will score?

