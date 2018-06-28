play
Watch Newsround
Last updated at 07:34

World Cup: England v Belgium. What will the score be?

Image of Harry Kane celebratingAlex Morton
Will Harry score a hat-trick?

England are through to the knockout stages after their 6-1 victory over Panama - their biggest win at the World Cup.

Their final fixture against Belgium will decide who wins their group.

England top the group as they have fewer yellow cards than Belgium and captain Harry Kane is top scorer so far in the competition with 5 goals.

What do you think the score will be and who do you think will score?

We want to hear from you!

Comments

  • View all (1)

  • Comment number 1. Posted by Wolfie

    4 minutes ago
    I am supporting Belgium in this world cup but I hope England win because then Belgium would get into a better group for the next round where they wouldn't need to encounter big teams like Brazil.
    Its a shame that Germany was put out so early.

    🐾🐺Wolfie🐺🐾
More like this
Footballs

World Cup 2018: Everything you need to know

World Cup players

World Cup 2018: Getting to know the England squad

The England squad
1:07

Meet the England World Cup team

harry kane

Comments: Can England win the World Cup?

ss

Five fun facts about England's World Cup campaign

Animals choosing World Cup teams
1:24

Animals 'predict' their World Cup winners

Hair dos and don't at the World cup
1:08

World Cup hairdos - whose is best?

Top Stories
A pangolin with it's tongue out

How science is helping save pangolins

St Georges Flag and the Belgian flag

Which player should England be worried about?

The Motherland Calls statue in the Stalingrad World War II memorial in Volgograd, Russia.

Guide: What was the Battle of Stalingrad?

Newsround Home