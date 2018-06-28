play
Last updated at 06:44

Could science be the answer to saving the pangolin from poachers?

Pangolins might be cute, but they're also worth a fortune.

Their scales are used in Traditional Chinese Medicine, and their meat is considered a delicacy in some countries.

This makes them very attractive to poachers, people who illegally catch and kill wild animals in order to sell them.

Despite laws to protect them, pangolins are the most-poached animal on the planet and are facing extinction.

Now, British scientists have come up with a new way to use technology that could help stop poaching.

