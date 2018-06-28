play
Watch Newsround
Last updated at 06:44

Could science be the answer to saving the pangolin from poachers?

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.
Could science be the answer to saving the pangolin from poachers?

Pangolins might be cute, but they're also worth a fortune.

Their scales are used in Traditional Chinese Medicine, and their meat is considered a delicacy in some countries.

This makes them very attractive to poachers, people who illegally catch and kill wild animals in order to sell them.

Despite laws to protect them, pangolins are the most-poached animal on the planet and are facing extinction.

Now, British scientists have come up with a new way to use technology that could help stop poaching.

A team in Portsmouth has come up with a way of taking human finger prints from their scales, which they hope could help catch the criminals behind the illegal trade.

A simple kit is used to take the finger prints from the pangolin's scales.

As each person's fingerprint is unique, it could help the police to track down the poachers.

It's hoped that this new way of using fingerprinting technology could help save these creatures from extinction.

More like this
Pangolin
0:16

Endangered pangolins rescued in Thailand

Pangolin
1:13

What is a pangolin?

Top Stories
Image of Harry Kane celebrating

What do you think the England score will be?

St Georges Flag and the Belgian flag

Which player should England be worried about?

The Motherland Calls statue in the Stalingrad World War II memorial in Volgograd, Russia.

Guide: What was the Battle of Stalingrad?

Newsround Home