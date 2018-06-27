play
Last updated at 14:27

The Battle of Stalingrad

The World cup in Russia is well underway and one of the places where the England team played is Volgograd.

But the city of Volgograd didn't always have that name. Until 1961, Volgograd was actually known as Stalingrad.

It was the site of a huge conflict during World War II between the German Army and the Soviet Union.

Known as the Battle of Stalingrad, it is thought that around one million people died in the battle.

Watch this video to find out more...

