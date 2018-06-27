Stargazing: How to see Saturn's rings in the sky tonight

CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images

Stargazers should hopefully see something extra special tonight.

Astronomers are expecting a bigger and brighter view of Saturn and its rings.

It's because it will be at its closest to Earth and in what's called "an opposition". That means the planet is directly across from the sun.

Although it already reached this position this morning, the night's sky will give us the best view.

There will also be a full moon, which will help illuminate Saturn and its rings.

If the weather is good and you've got binoculars (which you can hold steady!) you should be able to make out its brightest moon Titan.

You'll need a telescope though if you want a clearer view of the planet's rings.

Tell us if you'll be looking for it tonight and what you see!