play
Watch Newsround
Last updated at 07:52

Kids take on Newsround's hidden sugar challenge

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

Newsround has been taking a look at sugar and how it affects us.

It's after expert research found that one in 25 children in England aged 10 or 11 are severely obese.

Being obese means you are unhealthily overweight and at risk of things like diabetes and asthma.

One of the big things being blamed for that is the amount of sugar we're eating - sometimes without even realising.

Ricky's been looking into the hidden sugar in our food...

More like this
The stomach and the brain
1:55

Why do we crave certain foods?

Photo of biscuits, crisps, chocolate bars and carbonated drinks
1:22

Top tips on how to avoid food cravings

Chef Marc Vetri
2:05

Chef Marc Vetri helps American school battle obesity

Woman helping a child to test her bloody sugar level

Diabetes: What is it and what causes it?

Diabetes
0:37

What is diabetes and what causes it?

Food

Half of kids don't eat veg each day

Food
2:09

Half of kids don't eat veg each day

Dr Radha Modgil
0:28

Dr Radha's guide to a healthy diet

fruit and vegetables
0:32

Why is it important to eat fruit and vegetables?

Dr Radha and Ricky Boleto inside the human body
2:21

What does junk food do to your body?

Dr Radha Modgil

Your questions for food expert Dr Radha

Top Stories
Picture of lots of cigarettes in an ashtray

Should smoking be banned by the school gates?

Serena Williams holding Wimbledon trophy

Serena Williams will be seeded at Wimbledon

Smoke above a field with cows in it

Firefighters tackle big moorland fire

Newsround Home